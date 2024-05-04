US Rep. Cuellar hit with bribery charges tied to Azerbaijan, Mexican bank

U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar and his wife were indicted for allegedly accepting close to $600,000 in bribes in two schemes meant to benefit an Azerbaijani state-owned energy company and an unnamed bank based in Mexico, court papers showed. The indictment, returned by a grand jury on Tuesday and unsealed on Friday, said the bribes were laundered through sham consulting contracts into shell companies owned by Imelda Cuellar, the congressman's wife, from December 2014 through at least November 2021.

In exchange, it says Henry Cuellar sought to use his public position to influence U.S. foreign policy in Azerbaijan's favor and to pressure U.S. government officials to help the Mexican bank lobby against anti-money laundering enforcement policies and payday lending regulations that threatened its business. Before the charges were unsealed, Cuellar issued a statement denying the allegations.

"Both my wife and I are innocent of these allegations," said Cuellar. One of the most conservative Democrats in the House of Representatives, Cuellar is seeking an 11th two-year term in the Nov. 5 election. He represents a Texas district that borders Mexico and includes Laredo and parts of San Antonio.

On Friday, a spokesperson for Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Cuellar would be stepping down as the ranking member of the Homeland Security Appropriations subcommittee while the case is pending. Cuellar's home and campaign office in Laredo were searched by federal law enforcement in January 2022, when Cuellar served as a co-chair of the Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus.

In that capacity, he and several other members of Congress signed a letter urging Congress to provide humanitarian support to assist people displaced following the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The indictment cited Cuellar's support for providing funding to Azerbaijan and a pro-Azerbaijan speech he gave on the House floor, among other actions.

Cuellar said in his statement he had sought legal advice from the House Ethics Committee and a national law firm. "We requested a meeting with the Washington DC prosecutors to explain the facts and they refused to discuss the case with us or to hear our side," he added.

The Justice Department said Cuellar and his wife made initial appearances before a federal magistrate judge in Houston on Friday. They were released on bond. Each faces 14 counts on charges including conspiracy, bribery, honest services wire fraud, being a public official acting as an agent of a foreign principal, and money laundering.

Several of the charges carry a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison. Cuellar is not the only member of Congress facing federal charges.

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez is awaiting trial on corruption charges

in New York, while Republican George Santos last year was expelled from the House

while he awaits trial on charges of violating campaign finance laws. Both Menendez and Santos deny wrongdoing.

