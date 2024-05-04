Left Menu

PM Modi to Hold Massive Election Rallies in Odisha on May 6

PM Modi and BJP president J P Nadda to visit Odisha for election campaign. Modi to address two rallies on Monday, while Nadda to visit on Sunday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also scheduled to visit the state from Saturday. BJP's election campaign in Odisha launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 25. Lok Sabha and assembly elections to be held in four phases from May 13.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-05-2024 09:24 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 09:24 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda are scheduled to visit Odisha over the next few days to campaign for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Modi is slated to address two political rallies in Berhampur and Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituencies on Monday, a party leader said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to the state from Saturday, during which he will meet intellectuals and journalists.

Nadda, who had addressed a rally in Berhampur on April 28, will again visit Odisha on Sunday to chalk out election strategies, BJP state unit vice-president Golak Mohapatra told reporters here.

''The BJP chief will attend party programmes in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The EAM will be on a two-day visit to Odisha during which he will attend several events in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur,'' Mohapatra said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had launched the BJP's election campaign in Odisha on April 25 from Sonepur. Simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections will be held in Odisha in four phases from May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

