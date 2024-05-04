AAP's Hayer says Sangrur voters won't be fooled by 'outsider' Congress candidate Khaira

The Sangrur parliamentary constituency's electorate knows of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government's pro-people works and they cannot be fooled by an ''outsider'', AAP candidate from the seat Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said in a dig at Congress' Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

The ''outsider'' barb against the Congress nominee for the seat comes days after Hayer had claimed that he had asked Khaira to name 10 villages of Sangrur and he could not name even three. ''Why will people vote for Khaira. They do not know him. How can Khaira stay in Sangrur when he is used to going for morning walks every day at the Sukhna Lake (in Chandigarh),'' Hayer, 34, told PTI while attacking the Congress leader, who is the MLA from Bolath which falls under the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat. Besides Khaira, Hayer, who is the Punjab sports minister, also has as his rivals sitting Sangrur MP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) leader Simranjit Singh Mann and Shiromani Akali Dal's Iqbal Singh Jhunda. The BJP is yet to name its candidate for the seat that was won by Bhagwant Mann in the 2014 and 2019 polls. The AAP, however, lost Sangrur in 2022 in a bypoll necessitated after he was elected to the Punjab assembly. ''We are taking the works done by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to the people,'' Hayer said and asserted that there is no competition in Sangrur and the AAP will win with a huge margin. The fight of candidates of the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and the Shiromani Akali Dal is for the second spot, Hayer claimed. Attacking Khaira, he said that ''a person who does not even know (the names of) villages, how can he speak about the people of this constituency''. ''I feel if an outsider can think that he can fool the voters of Sangrur, it is not possible,'' Hayer said. People know what is the truth, he said and added that they know the ''pro-people'' works done by the Mann government in the past two years.

Hayer also claimed that no Congress worker is ready to work with Khaira.

A few days ago, former Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, who was aspiring for a ticket from the party to contest from Sangrur, quit it to join the AAP.

On the BJP, Hayer said it has no base here. No one is ready to contest on a BJP ticket, he claimed while pointing out that till now, the party has ''failed'' to name its nominee for Sangrur.

No other government has been able to do what the AAP dispensation has done for Punjab in the last two years, Hayer said. The state government has not only given 43,000 jobs to the youth but also provided free electricity (300 units per month) to households and did many works for the welfare of the people, he said.

''Canal water has reached hundreds of villages here for the first time,'' Hayer said as he listed his government's initiatives for the agriculture sector.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, while campaigning in Barnala, had said Sangrur is and will always be the ''capital'' (stronghold) of the AAP.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also deeply cares about Sangrur and he always asks about it, Mann had said. Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1.

