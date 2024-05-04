DPCC Interim Chief Devender Yadav Denounces Lovely as an 'Opportunist'

Left Menu

Delhi Congress interim chief Devender Yadav called former party unit president Arvinder Singh Lovely, who joined the BJP, an "opportunist." Yadav stated that the Congress does not care about such people and will remain strong despite defections. Lovely, along with several other leaders, resigned from the Delhi Congress and joined the BJP, reportedly due to disagreements over candidate selection and the alliance with the AAP. Yadav believes Lovely has a history of attempting to sabotage the Congress and that the party will continue to thrive without such individuals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 18:34 IST
Delhi Congress' interim chief Devender Yadav on Saturday described former party unit president Arvinder Singh Lovely, who joined the BJP, as an ''opportunist''.

The Congress does not care about such people. It was strong before and will remain strong in the future, he said.

A week after he resigned as the Delhi Congress president protesting the party's alliance with the AAP, Lovely joined the BJP on Saturday along with a few other leaders, including former city government minister Raj Kumar Chauhan and former MLAs Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh.

It is believed that he and some other leaders were also upset with the Congress' choice of candidates, including Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj, in the national capital for the Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting to Lovely joining the BJP, Yadav said, ''I put Arvinder Singh Lovely in the category of an opportunist person. This is not the first time that he has tried to sabotage the Congress.'' ''The party does not care much about such people. The Congress was strong before and will remain strong in the future as well. This is their habit. Whenever there is a chance, he (Lovely) has tried to cheat and there is no place for cheaters in the party,'' he added.

This will be Lovely's second innings in the BJP after he left it to rejoin the Congress in 2018 following a brief stint in the saffron party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

