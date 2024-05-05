Left Menu

Punjab CM seeks votes based on AAP government's two-year track record

Punjab CM Mann campaigns for AAP candidate in Anandpur Sahib, highlighting government's achievements in two years. He emphasizes efforts to create employment, provide free electricity, and support farmers. Mann also highlights investments from Tata Steel and encourages youth to become entrepreneurs. The state goes to polls for its 13 Lok Sabha seats on June 1.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-05-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 19:20 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said he is seeking votes on the basis of the work done by the AAP government during its two years at the helm.

Addressing a gathering in support of the AAP's Anandpur Sahib candidate Malvinder Singh Kang in Mohali, Mann said around 43,000 government jobs have been provided in two years.

People are getting free electricity (up to 300 units per month) and canal water is being supplied to farmers for irrigation, he said.

''We are seeking votes on the basis of the work done in the last two years,'' the chief minister said.

''Aam Aadmi clinics have been set up where people are getting free medical treatment and medicine,'' he added.

Mann claimed big companies such as Tata Steel are investing in the state and added that setting up of new industrial units will generate employment opportunities.

He added he wants Punjab's youngsters to become ''job-givers'' instead of ''jobseekers''.

''You (youngsters) set up factories here. Start your own work. The state government will extend all help,'' the chief minister said.

Minister and local MLA Anmol Gagan Mann was also present during the rally.

Polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

