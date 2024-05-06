BJP's Tamil Nadu Chief Accuses AAP Government of Delhi of Corruption and Environmental Violations

The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai on Sunday accused Delhi's AAP government of ''indulging in corruption'' and polluting the Yamuna even further.

Addressing the Delhi Tamil Confluence organised by the Tamil Nadu Prakosth of the BJP's Delhi unit at Talkatora Stadium, Annamalai also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given respect to the Tamil community everywhere. He said, ''The people of Delhi are quite honest and they have embraced the people of Tamil Nadu, which is a matter of pride for Tamil Nadu. After May 13, all colleagues from Tamil Nadu are preparing to come to Delhi so that they can ensure our victory on all seven seats.'' The BJP's Tamil Nadu chief also hailed Modi's welfare schemes.

''In his 10 years of work, whether it is providing permanent housing, LPG cylinders or other schemes, the benefits of the Modi government's schemes have been received by all sections of society without discrimination,'' he said. ''But within Delhi, there is a government of a person who should serve the common people but is continuously involved in scams. There was talk of never joining hands with such a person but, today, they are talking about forming a government with him,'' he claimed, referring to the Congress' electoral alliance with AAP in Delhi. Annamalai alleged that besides indulging in ''corruption'' in every department, the AAP government has polluted the Yamuna river even further. ''Therefore, on May 25, victory on all seven seats of Delhi must be ensured. After the victory, we will call big leaders from Tamil Nadu and the country and organise a big event,'' he said. Earlier in the day, Annamalai addressed more than 1,000 social media volunteers and discussed in detail how to use the platform in the elections. Asserting that the BJP has always believed in truth and not narrative, Annamalai said, ''We have to take the truth to people through social media''.

''Those who do not want development of the country set such a narrative that works to divide the people of India,'' he alleged.

Annamalai also accused the Congress of spreading a narrative in south India that Modi is has set a target of 400-plus seats because he wants to end the Constitution while reality is that the Constitution was in danger and its provisions suspended during the Congress era.

''Today, if there is any first-time voter, he would have been eight years old during the Congress government. So it is necessary to give him information about what happened in history,'' he added. Annamalai also claimed that the opposition INDIA bloc neither has candidates for prime minister nor any narrative.

Polling for the national capital's seven Lok Sabha seats will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.

