Delhi CM, Sunita Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia in AAP's star campaigners list for Gujarat, Haryana

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is fighting in partnership with the Congress in Delhi and Haryana as part of the INDIA bloc, has released a list of 40-star campaigners for the Lok Sabha elections in the two states. The list features Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is presently under the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

The star campaigners list features the Delhi Chief Minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi Ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot, and Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi among others. Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is also under the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED in the excise policy case has been named in the list of star campaigners.

Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain who is in prison as well on money laundering charges has been included among the party's star campaigners. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha who is not actively participating in the party's campaign, is among the star campaigners.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Supreme Court said that it may consider hearing on May 7 arguments on the interim bail of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal because of the ongoing 2024 general elections. Congress, in alliance with the AAP, is contesting three seats in Delhi. AAP has fielded its candidates for four seats. In Haryana, the Congress will contest 8 of the 9 Lok Sabha seats while the AAP will contest the lone seat--Kurukshetra.

Delhi, on all seven seats, is going to polls in the sixth phase on May 25. The seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the capital are New Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, Chandni Chowk, North West and North East Delhi. The Lok Sabha elections for the 10 parliamentary constituencies of Haryana are going to be held in a single phase on May 25, along with Delhi. Votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)