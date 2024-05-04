Left Menu

Collaboration Between Centre and States Crucial for India's Rapid Growth: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur urged BJP supporters in Hamirpur to vote for both BJP candidates in the bypolls to boost development. He praised the central government's infrastructure projects in Himachal Pradesh. In Dharamshala, BJP leader Vipin Singh Parmar criticized Congress candidate Anand Sharma for alleged neglect of local interests and stalled projects, including the Central University of Himachal Pradesh.

PTI | Hamirpur/Dharamshala | Updated: 04-05-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 19:03 IST
Collaboration Between Centre and States Crucial for India's Rapid Growth: Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the BJP has to win both the Lok Sabha and assembly bypolls to accelerate the pace of development in the state.

Addressing a gathering of 'panna pramukhs', Thakur, who is also the BJP candidate from Hamirpur Lok sabha seat, urged people to vote for party candidate ID Lakhanpal from Barsar seat to avail benefits of central schemes.

Two 'lotus' – the BJP's election symbol – have to bloom in the elections instead of one to accelerate the pace of development in the state in general and Hamirpur in particular, Thakur said. He said this at a conference of 'panna pramukhs' of Barsar and Bhoranj assembly constituencies organised in Bhota town of Hamirpur district.

The minister said that the work done by the central government in Himachal Pradesh, including for developing national highways, is commendable.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference at Dharamshala, Vipin Singh Parmar, the BJP in-charge for the Kangra parliamentary constituency and former Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, launched a sharp attack against Congress candidate Anand Sharma and the current state government.

Referring to Sharma, Parmar accused the Congress of neglecting local candidates by assigning parliamentary tickets to "outsiders".

He claimed that as a central minister, Sharma had largely ignored the interests of Himachal Pradesh and remained politically active only within the confines of Delhi. ''When it was crucial to advocate for Himachal, Anand Sharma was absent. His contributions were minimal during a period when the state needed robust representation,'' the BJP leader said.

Parmar also raised concerns regarding the stalled construction of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala building. He speculated that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu might have "intentions of relocating the project" since the required state government funds of Rs 30 crore are yet to be deposited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Cancer in India in 2022

Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Canc...

 India
3
Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Study

Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Stud...

 India
4
The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024