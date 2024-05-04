Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Electrifying Roadshow in Kanpur Draws Massive Crowds in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections

PM Modi led a roadshow in Kanpur for BJP candidates Awasthi (Kanpur) and Singh (Akbarpur). He waved to cheering crowds and visited Gumati Gurdwara before starting the roadshow. Accompanied by UP CM Adityanath, he began the roadshow from the gurdwara.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 04-05-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 19:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow here in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday to campaign for the BJP's Kanpur and Akbarpur Lok Sabha seat candidates.

A large crowd cheered for the prime minister as he waved to them from his car. Modi visited the Gumati Gurdwara before starting his roadshow.

He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Kanpur candidate Ramesh Awasthi and Akbarpur candidate Devendra Singh.

The roadshow started from gurdwara.

