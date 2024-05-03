Left Menu

Increased Candidacy at Baramulla: 19 New Nominees Join Race for J-K's Lok Sabha Seat

On May 3, 19 candidates, including Nayeem Khan's brother, filed their nominations from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat. This brings the total to 38 candidates, including prominent figures like Omar Abdullah, Sajad Lone, and Engineer Rashid. The last day for submitting nominations was Friday, and the scrutiny will take place on Saturday. The final list of candidates will be finalized on Monday after the withdrawal deadline.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-05-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 22:56 IST
Nineteen candidates filed their nomination papers from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat on Friday, officials said.

Friday was the last day for submitting nominations from the north Kashmir constituency which goes to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 20.

The candidates filed their nomination papers at the office of Returning Officer, Baramulla, Minga Sherpa, also the deputy commissioner of the district.

Jailed separatist leader Nayeem Khan's brother Munir Khan and 16 Independents were among those who filed their nominations, the officials said.

With Friday's submissions, a total of 38 candidates have filed nominations from Baramulla.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, People's Conference president Sajad Lone, PDP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Mir Fayaz, and former MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid, who is currently in jail, are also in the fray.

The scrutiny of the papers will take place on Saturday. The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is Monday.

