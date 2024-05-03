Mamata Demands BJP Account for Alleged Governor Harassment of Raj Bhavan Employee
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-05-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 15:10 IST
Before talking about Sandeshkhali, BJP must answer why Governor did this to a woman working at Raj Bhavan: Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
