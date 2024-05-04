Congress Functionary Found Dead in TN; Police Commence Investigation

The half burnt body of a district Congress leader, who was missing for the past few days, was found here on Saturday, police said.

The body of KPK Jayakumar Dhanasingh was found at his farm, police said. The incident also comes in the wake of the victim claiming threat to his life recently. Dhanasingh's son had earlier filed a complaint with the police that his father was missing.

Dhanasingh was the head of Congress' Tirunelveli (East) unit.

Police said three special teams have been formed to crack the case.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief K Selvaperunthagai condoled the death of his party colleague and recalled his contributions to the party. The opposition lashed out at the ruling DMK and the state police over the matter.

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, expressed shock over the matter and sympathised with the family of the deceased.

The incident involving the leader of a national party was ''the peak of deterioration of law and order,'' in Tamil Nadu, he alleged in a post on 'X.' Those behind the incident should be arrested and due legal action initiated against them, he demanded.

BJP state president K Annamalai claimed Dhanasingh had written to the district police earlier, claiming threat to his life and had mentioned some individuals then. He alleged police did not act on the plaint.

''If this is the case of a complaint given by the district president of the Congress party in the DMK rule, there is a strong question about the law and order safety of the common people,'' he said on 'X.' He urged that a proper probe should reveal the facts behind the incident. PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also questioned the ruling DMK over the law and order situation, citing the Congress functionary's death.

