Mamata accuses BJP of orchestrating Sandeshkhali violence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the BJP of scripting the incidents of Sandeshkhali where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have surfaced.

She also questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent on the issue of a woman who accused Governor C V Ananda Bose of molesting her.

''The Sandeshkhali incidents were preplanned. The BJP had scripted it well. The truth has been exposed. I have been saying this for a long time. The cat is out of the bag,'' Banerjee said at an election rally in Chakdah in Nadia district.

The TMC on Saturday posted a video on social media, claiming that the Sandeshkhali episode was a ''conspiracy'' by the BJP to defame West Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

''I have not seen the entire video. I will definitely see it,'' she added.

She also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was vocal against alleged atrocities on women in Sandheshkhali in North 24 Parganas district but remained ''silent'' on the molestation allegations against the governor.

''The governor is a representative of the Centre. Have you seen what he is doing? He is accused of molesting a woman employee of Raj Bhavan. PM Modi gave sandesh (messages) regarding Sandeshkhali, spent a night in Raj Bhavan but remained silent on the alleged molestation incident,'' Banerjee said. The governor dubbed the allegations as ''absurd drama''. Bose had also said he expected more such allegations to surface but that would not deter him from his ''determined efforts to expose corruption and curb violence'' in the state.

''I have seen many photographs of BJP's candidate, but I did not indulge in dirty politics like they did. Couldn't you (PM) say anything on the (Ranaghat) candidate here?'' she said attacking the saffron camp's Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency nominee Jagannath Sarkar, without taking his name.

Banerjee also hit out at the BJP on the issue of implementing the CAA, NRC and Uniform Civil Code in the country and assured the people that she would never allow the execution of these in West Bengal.

''Now, they are cheating the Matuas and Adivasis. They had earlier promised to give them citizenship. They are talking about the implementation of the CAA, and NRC....Now, they have added UCC, which is more dangerous. We will never allow the implementation of NRC in Bengal... We will uproot all these,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)