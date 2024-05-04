West Bengal: CPI(M) Leverages AI Video Technology to Feature Deceased Ex-CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya in Election Campaign

The CPI(M) on Tuesday shared an artificial intelligence or AI generated video of former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya to seek votes for its candidates in the Lok Sabha polls.

In the video, which the party shared on social media, Bhattacharya's character spoke on issues ranging from Sandeshkhali to unemployment and allegations of corruption in West Bengal, attacking the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The former chief minister has not been keeping well and remains confined to his modest two-room apartment at a government housing in south Kolkata for quite some time, where he lives with his wife Meera Bhattacharya.

Bhattacharya's character also spoke about the BJP-led government at the Centre, besides demonetisation, electoral bonds and the price rise of essentials.

