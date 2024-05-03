1,717 candidates to contest elections in phase 4 of Lok Sabha polls: ECI

A total of 1,717 candidates from 10 States/UTs will contest elections in phase 4 of the Lok Sabha polls, Election Commission of India said on Friday. According to the poll body, a total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary constituencies across. The polling for the fourth phase of elections will be held on May 13.

The Election Commission further stated that the maximum number of nomination forms were received from Telangana (1488) followed by Andhra Pradesh with 1103 nominations from 25 constituencies. Malkajgiri Parliamentary Constituency in Telangana received a maximum of 177 nomination forms, followed by 13-Nalgonda and 14-Bhongir in the same state with 114 nomination forms in each.

The poll body further mentioned that the average number of contesting candidates in a parliamentary constituency for the fourth phase is 18. The last date for filing nominations for phase 4 for all 10 States/UTs was April 25, 2024.

ECI also directed all states and UTs to ensure time-bound issuance of 'No Dues certificate' to intending candidates to be included in their affidavits In a move to facilitate intending candidates, ECI has directed all States/UTs to ensure that "No Dues Certificate '' by all the concerned agencies/authorities/departments to intending candidates within 48 hours of the receipt of the request letter in case where dues are not pending or are not due by law, to provide details of dues accrued to such persons within 48 hours of submitting the application to the agencies and to issue No dues certificate within 24 hours of clearing of such dues.

"During ongoing elections to the Lok Sabha, 2024, it has come to the notice of the Election Commission that an intending candidate could not obtain "No Dues Certificate" from concerned authorities and therefore could not file the same with respect to the (a) rent, (b) electricity charges, (c) water charges and (d) telephone charges, even after the candidate had supposedly cleared all such dues. Such instances may cause significant loss not only to the aspiring candidates but also to the political parties and electorate of the constituency concerned and undermines the principles of participatory electoral democracy," the EC order read. If the candidate is not able to provide 'no dues certificate' even after he has cleared all such dues, it goes against his candidature at the time of scrutiny of nominations. There is no respite for the candidate even if he submits a 'no dues certificate' after the expiry of the statutory period for filing nominations in the constituency concerned.

Such instances may cause significant loss not only to the aspiring candidates but also to the political parties and electorate of the constituency concerned, which undermines the principles of participatory electoral democracy. The advisory has been issued to ensure that this does not happen. Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases till June 1. Polling for two phases have already been concluded. Votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

