"Three independent MLAs extending support to Congress won't impact Haryana govt": Media Secretary to State CM

After the three independent MLAs withdrew their support from the BJP-led Haryana government, Media Secretary to State CM, Praveen Attrey claimed that the three independent MLAs extending their support to Congress would not impact the state government adding that they still have a majority and the government is safe. "Three independent MLAs extending their support to Congress won't impact the Haryana government. Today also Haryana government has a majority and is safe. If you see the numbers, the government has the support of 47 MLAs and because of this, the govt is safe," he said.

Attrey further said that under the leadership of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress had moved a no-confidence motion earlier which was dismissed so another no-confidence motion can't be brought for the next 6 months. "If we talk from the legal point of view, a no-confidence motion can't be moved against the Haryana government because earlier in the Vidhan Sabha Assembly, under the leadership of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress had moved a no-confidence motion which was dismissed so another no-confidence motion can't be brought in for the next 6 months," he said.

The three MLAs -- Sombir Sangwan (Charkhi Dadri), Randhir Golan (Pundri), and Dharampal Gondar (Nilokheri) - said they have decided to withdraw support from the Saini government and extend support to the Congress during the elections. The development came amid the Lok Sabha polls and within two months of Nayab Singh Saini taking over as Chief Minister of the state after replacing Manohar Lal Khattar.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda said the BJP has lost the majority in the Haryana assembly. "The situation in the state (Haryana) is against BJP, change is definite in the state. BJP govt has lost the majority. Among the list of 48 MLAs they had given, few MLAs have resigned because they are fighting the Lok Sabha election and some independent MLAs withdrew their support to BJP and have extended their support to Congress. So the minority MLAs have no right," Deepender Hooda told ANI.

Nayab Singh Saini blamed the Congress for the decision of the MLAs. "I have received this information. Maybe Congress is engaged in fulfilling some people's wishes now. Congress has nothing to do with the wishes of the public," Saini said.

The three independent MLAs made the announcement at a press conference in Rohtak in the presence of former Haryana CM Hooda. Randhir Golan, who is among the three MLAs who withdrew support, said there was high inflation and unemployment under the BJP government. "For the last 4.5 years, we extended support to the BJP. Today unemployment and inflation are at their highest. Looking at this, we have withdrawn our support (from the government)," he said.

In Haryana there are a total of 90 assembly seats, out of which BJP had 41, Congress 30, Jan Nayak Janata Party 10, Haryana Lokhit Party and Indian National Lok Dal 1 seat each and seven seats are represented by independents. Out of seven independent MLAs, earlier six supported the BJP. But now, three independent MLAs have withdrawn their support.

Currently, Karnal and Raniya seats that were represented by the BJP are vacant. So, BJP has 39 seats out of 90, and with the support of the rest 3 independent MLAs and 1 HLP MLA, the NDA stands at 43. (ANI)

