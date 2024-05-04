Left Menu

BJP's Suresh Gopi Expresses Optimism for Enhanced Performance in Kerala

BJP leader Suresh Gopi predicts improved performance for the party in Kerala. He supports BJP candidates in Telangana, including Kishan Reddy and Eatala Rajender. Gopi, a popular actor, believes the BJP's prospects in Kerala are expanding this election season.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-05-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 22:38 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi on Saturday expressed confidence that BJP would improve its performance in Kerala this time.

Suresh Gopi is in Telangana to campaign in support of BJP candidates, including state BJP president G Kishan Reddy (Secunderabad), Eatala Rajender (Malkajgiri) and K Madhavi Latha (Hyderabad).

''Kerala, I think prospects of BJP has to loom large and it is happening this time,'' he said.

Suresh Gopi, a renowned actor in Kerala, is well known in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

