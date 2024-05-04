BJP's Suresh Gopi Expresses Optimism for Enhanced Performance in Kerala
BJP leader Suresh Gopi predicts improved performance for the party in Kerala. He supports BJP candidates in Telangana, including Kishan Reddy and Eatala Rajender. Gopi, a popular actor, believes the BJP's prospects in Kerala are expanding this election season.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-05-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 22:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi on Saturday expressed confidence that BJP would improve its performance in Kerala this time.
Suresh Gopi is in Telangana to campaign in support of BJP candidates, including state BJP president G Kishan Reddy (Secunderabad), Eatala Rajender (Malkajgiri) and K Madhavi Latha (Hyderabad).
''Kerala, I think prospects of BJP has to loom large and it is happening this time,'' he said.
Suresh Gopi, a renowned actor in Kerala, is well known in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Kerala
- Suresh Gopi
- Telangana
- Elections
- Campaign
- Assembly
- Politics
- Hyderabad
- Secunderabad
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha elections: BSF Meghalaya ensures peaceful polls
144 candidates, including Scindia, Chouhan, and Digvijaya, to contest in 3rd phase of Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh
CJI Chandrachud emphasizes the importance of voter participation in 2024 general elections
I congratulate and thank those who voted in first phase of Lok Sabha elections: PM Modi at rally in Nanded, Maharashtra.
361 Candidates Nominate for Phase-3 of LS Elections in Maharashtra; Baramati and Satara Among Contested Seats