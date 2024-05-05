BJP Committed to Safeguarding Reservations for SC, ST, OBC Communities: Amit Shah
Amit Shah vows to uphold reservations for SC, ST, and OBCs, refuting allegations of their discontinuation. He accuses Telangana CM Revanth Reddy of spreading doctored videos and predicts BJP's victory in over ten Telangana seats. Shah criticizes Congress and AIMIM for ignoring the Ram Temple consecration due to vote-bank politics, claiming their vote bases align.
Reservations for SC, ST, OBCs would not end as long as there is even one BJP MP in Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.
Addressing an election rally at Kagaznagar in Telangana, Shah alleged that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also forwarded a doctored video of the top BJP leader.
This is a reference to the case over a 'doctored' video of Shah being circulated on social media.
Shah exuded confidence that the BJP would win more than ten seats in Telangana out of the total 17. The senior BJP leader alleged that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi did not attend the Ram Temple consecration despite being invited for fear of their vote-bank.
He said the vote-bank of Congress and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is the same.
