Radhika Vemula, Mother of Rohith Vemula, Appeals to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for 'Justice'

Rohith Vemula's mother met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, demanding justice for her son's 2016 suicide. Reddy assured a reinvestigation and promised justice. Police had previously closed the case, claiming Vemula's suicide was due to caste fears despite the family's doubts. The DGP has announced further investigation into the case.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-05-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 12:37 IST
  • India

Rohith Vemula's mother Radhika Vemula met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Saturday and urged him to see that ''justice'' is done to the family.

Reddy assured her that an investigation would be conducted again into the University of Hyderabad student's suicide in 2016 and that justice would be done, an official release said.

Police have filed a closure report before a local court in its probe into the death of Rohith Vemula, a student of the University of Hyderabad, claiming he was not a Dalit and died by suicide in 2016 as he feared that his ''real caste'' would be discovered.

Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta has already announced to conduct further investigation into the case in view of the doubts expressed by Rohith Vemula's mother and others on the closure report.

A petition will be filed in the court concerned requesting the Magistrate to permit further investigation into the case, he said in a statement on Friday night.

The police gave a clean chit to the accused, including incumbent Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, former BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao, and cited lack of evidence in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

