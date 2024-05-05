Japan and Nepal Foreign Ministers Discuss Cooperation on Infrastructure, Climate Change, and Democracy

Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko on Sunday met Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Narayankaji Shrestha here and discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests.

Kamikawa arrived in Nepal earlier Sunday on a day-long visit at the invitation of Shrestha - her first trip to Nepal since assuming office.

During the meeting at the Foreign Ministry, the two ministers discussed matters related to strengthening relations and cooperation between Nepal and Japan, sources said.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Shrestha said they dwelt on broadening economic cooperation between the two countries besides deliberating on various international affairs.

The Japanese Foreign Minister will pay courtesy calls on President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' separately, according to the sources.

The Japanese embassy in Kathmandu last week expressed hope that the foreign minister's visit "will give a good impetus for further strengthening our friendly relationship towards the year 2026, the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Nepal." She was the fourth Japanese foreign minister to visit Nepal post-September 1956 when the two countries established diplomatic relations. The Kathmandu Post newspaper last week quoted a joint secretary at Nepal's Foreign Ministry as saying the discussions will revolve around broader issues of bilateral and mutual interests, including Nepal's vote and support in several international elections at the United Nations and other multilateral forums where Japan is contesting.

"There is also a strategic motive behind the visit as Japan is embracing its role as a middle power and wants to expand its footprint in Asia. This is not solely focussed on bilateral relations," the official said.

