"Fake promises, fake slogans... Congress tries to come to power by hook or by crook," says BJP's JP Nadda in Telangana

BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday targeted the Congress party and claimed that the party tries to come to power by hook or by crook, through fake promises, fake slogans, politics of vote bank, and criminals. The BJP National President made these remarks while addressing a public rally in Telangana's Peddapalli and said, "We have seen the era when Congress was ruling, and when we recall that, we must remember the concerns of corruption, policy paralysis and indecisiveness that entailed their governance model and Congress again wants to push the nation back in the same era."

He added further, "Congress tries to come to power by hook or by crook, through fake promises, fake slogans, politics of vote bank, and criminals. Today, under Modi ji's leadership, India has shunned dynastic politics and is moving forward with the politics of development." JP Nadda also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and claimed that the country is making strides towards becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat, while adding, "We are moving forward with the idea of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'. Bharat is shining as a global leader. In Modi 3.0, India will become 3rd largest world economy."

The BJP National President in his speech mentioned about India's achievements in sectors like automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and petrochemicals. He said, " I would also like to mention that in the sector of automobiles, India ranks third and has left Japan behind. In the sector of pharmaceuticals and manufacturing medicines, the country stands in second position. We have left behind the other countries and today, India is making one of the most cheap and effective medicines. In petrochemicals, the country stands at the third position..." Nadda also emphasised the development and infrastructure for the Modi government and said, "For development, Modi ji's policy has put special emphasis on infrastructure and logistics. We are working on the HIRA- Highways, Internet, Railways and Airways, model of development This model is enhancing connectivity and internet accessibility in remote areas."

Counting the achievements, Nadda said, "India today has built 56,000 km of national highway, and 52,000 km of railway tracks have gone through electrification. 26,000 km of new railway tracks have been laid. About 1.5 lakh panchayats were connected through the internet and in two lakh panchayats, Common Service Centres have been built... In 2014, there were 74 airports and now there are 148 airports." Notably, polling for 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana is scheduled to be held in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 13. The counting for all seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls will be held on June 4.

In 2019, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won nine seats in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured four seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) obtained three seats. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won one seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)