Left Menu

Bengal Bomb Blast: BJP MP Obstructs Traffic, Demands NIA Investigation After Teen's Death

A teenage boy was killed and two others were injured in a bomb explosion in West Bengals Hooghly district on Monday, prompting the local BJP MP Locket Chatterjee to block the arterial for over two hours demanding NIA probe into the incident. The BJP seeks NIA probe into each and every bomb blast incident in West Bengal, Bhattacharya said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-05-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 15:37 IST
Bengal Bomb Blast: BJP MP Obstructs Traffic, Demands NIA Investigation After Teen's Death
  • Country:
  • India

A teenage boy was killed and two others were injured in a bomb explosion in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Monday, prompting the local BJP MP Locket Chatterjee to block the arterial for over two hours demanding NIA probe into the incident. The incident occurred at Pandua in Hooghly district near a pond where a group of boys were playing.

Police said the boy succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Pandua while two other injured persons were transferred to a healthcare facility in Chinsurah for better treatment.

An investigation into the explosion that occurred at around 8.30 am has started, police said.

The BJP MP, accompanied by hundreds of party workers, blocked GT Road alleging that TMC goons were involved in the blast in their bid to create an air of panic ahead of its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's campaign in the area later in the day.

''Along with the people of Pandua, I demand justice for the families of the innocent boys. The state police are incapable of conducting a thorough, impartial probe into the incident. We want an NIA probe,'' she told PTI.

Chatterjee had an altercation with the police officers who requested her to lift the blockade.

TMC spokesperson Trinankur Bhattacharya said it was an unfortunate incident having no relation with politics and police were conducting investigations.

''She (Chatterjee) wants to play politics over the dead body of a child. The BJP seeks NIA probe into each and every bomb blast incident in West Bengal,'' Bhattacharya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024