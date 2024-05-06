EU ends rule-of-law proceedings against Poland

The European Union Commission no longer believes there is a risk to the rule of law in Poland, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday, adding that the EU would therefore end rule-of-law proceedings against the country, which were initiated over six years ago.

"Today marks the opening of a new chapter for Poland", von der Leyen said in a post on X. The proceedings were launched when far-right populist party PiS ruled the country. Last year, Donald Tusk, a pro-EU liberal, won the national election, putting Poland again on a more pro-EU course.

