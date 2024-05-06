BJP demands Kerala CM desist from using public funds for personal foreign trips
BJP scrutinizes Kerala CM Vijayan's reported foreign tour, urging him to avoid spending public funds on personal trips. The CM's office and party have not confirmed the reports of his departure with family from Kochi airport. BJP state chief Surendran questions the use of public funds for private travel and seeks details from the CPI(M) state secretary. No official response has been provided regarding the CM's alleged foreign tour.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's reported journey to various foreign destinations has come under scrutiny from the BJP, with the saffron party urging him on Monday not to spend public funds on private visits.
The BJP's statement came amidst media reports that Vijayan, along with his close family members, departed for a foreign tour from the international airport in Kochi in the early hours of Monday.
Neither the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) nor his party, CPI(M), have responded to the reports regarding Vijayan's foreign tour, despite repeated inquiries.
It was reported that the chief minister and his family would visit some eastern and middle-eastern countries during his over two-week-long tour.
BJP state chief K Surendran stated that if it is a private trip, Vijayan should use his own funds.
''The public treasury should only be utilised when administrators travel abroad for the state's requirements,'' he said in a statement.
He further noted that it was a common practice for the Kerala CM to travel abroad with his family members.
The BJP state chief also asked CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan if he had any details regarding Vijayan's latest foreign trip.
