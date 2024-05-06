Trump Facing Contempt of Court Charges and Possible Jail Time for Hush Money Violation

The judge presiding over Donald Trump's hush money trial has fined him $1,000 for violating his gag order and sternly warned the former president that additional violation could result in jail time.

The fine marks the second sanction for Trump for inflammatory comments about witnesses since the start of the trial last month. He was fined $9,000 last week for nine violations.

Judge Juan M Merchan warned Monday that additional gag order violations could potentially result in jail time, though he said that was “the last thing I want to do”.

