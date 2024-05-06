Trump Facing Contempt of Court Charges and Possible Jail Time for Hush Money Violation
Trump fined $1,000 for violating gag order in hush money trial, warned of possible jail time for further violations.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 06-05-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 20:05 IST
- Country:
- United States
The judge presiding over Donald Trump's hush money trial has fined him $1,000 for violating his gag order and sternly warned the former president that additional violation could result in jail time.
The fine marks the second sanction for Trump for inflammatory comments about witnesses since the start of the trial last month. He was fined $9,000 last week for nine violations.
Judge Juan M Merchan warned Monday that additional gag order violations could potentially result in jail time, though he said that was “the last thing I want to do”.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FOCUS-New Brexit border checks could stifle fine food imports from EU, warn sellers
Virat Kohli fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during RCB vs KKR clash
Kohli Fined for Code of Conduct Breach in IPL
Trump should be fined $10,000 for violating gag order, prosecutors say
Prosecutors ask judge to fine Trump $10,000 for violating hush money trial gag order