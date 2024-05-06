Left Menu

BSP nominates incumbent MP Shyam Singh Yadav for Jaunpur, replaces earlier candidate

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-05-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 20:37 IST
The BSP on Monday replaced Shrikala Singh as its candidate from the Jaunpur constituency for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding incumbent MP Shyam Singh Yadav in her place.

Shrikala Singh, the wife of former MP Dhananjay Singh, was announced as the party candidate from Jaunpur on April 16.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) also named Lavkush Patel as its candidate from the Basti seat, which goes to the polls on May 25, it said in a statement.

Shyam Singh Yadav said he was called by BSP chief Mayawati and asked to contest from Jaunpur.

An MP-MLA court in Jaunpur on March 6 sentenced Dhananjay Singh and his associate Santosh Vikram to seven years' rigorous imprisonment in a 2020 case of kidnapping and extortion of a Namami Gange project manager.

Allahabad High Court on April 27 granted bail to Singh but refused his plea to suspend or stay the sentence.

The BJP has fielded former Maharashtra minister Kripa Shankar Singh in Jaunpur. Babu Singh Kushwaha, a former BSP leader and an accused in the Uttar Pradesh NRHM scam of 2012, is contesting from the seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

Shyam Singh Yadav won the 2019 elections from Jaunpur on a BSP ticket.

The constituency goes to the polls on May 25.

The BSP also announced Ravi Singh Kharwar as its candidate for the bypoll to the Duddhi assembly seat.

The seat fell vacant after the disqualification of BJP MLA Ramdular Gond following his conviction in a rape case. He was sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a girl nine years ago.

Gond was disqualified as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in December.

According to the Representation of the People Act, a lawmaker sentenced to imprisonment for two years or more shall be disqualified ''from the date of such conviction'' and remain disqualified for another six years after serving time.

