AAP Accuses BJP of Conspiring Against Kejriwal, Raises Concerns Over LG's NIA Probe Recommendation

Lt Governor V K Saxena's recommendation of an NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal is yet another conspiracy against the Delhi chief minister at the behest of the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged on Monday and called the LG ''an agent'' of the saffron party.

The LG has recommended the probe against Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organisation 'Sikhs for Justice', Raj Niwas sources said.

''LG sir is an agent of the BJP. This is yet another conspiracy against Kejriwal at the behest of BJP. They are losing on all seven seats in Delhi and are rattled by the fear of defeat in Lok Sabha polls,'' said AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

He alleged that even before the Punjab Assembly elections, the BJP had hatched this conspiracy.

Later in a post on X, Bharadwaj said, ''LG saab desperately trying to make headlines during Election season. This is complete misuse of constitutional office of LG. The PIL demanding high level investigation in same matter was dismissed by HC two years back. The Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla rejected the plea filed by one Jagdish Sharma, stating that it is ''completely frivolous'.'' In a letter to the Union Home secretary, Principal Secretary to LG said Saxena had received a complaint that the Kejriwal-led AAP allegedly received USD 16 million funding from extremist Khalistani groups for facilitating the release of Devendra Pal Bhullar.

Bhullar, who is in Amritsar Central Jail, was convicted in connection with the killing of nine people in a bomb blast in 1993 in Delhi. He was sentenced to death by a designated TADA court on August 25, 2001 and is undergoing life imprisonment after the Supreme Court commuted his death sentence.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva welcomed the recommendation.

''All through his political career as well as when he operated an NGO, it has been seen that Arvind Kejriwal has always had a soft corner for separatist causes,'' he charged.

