Baramati candidate files complaint against Sule for alleged poll code violation

An independent candidate from Baramati in Pune on Monday filed a complaint with poll authorities seeking action against sitting MP Supriya Sule for alleged violation of model code of conduct.

Sandip Deokate, in his complaint, alleged a message in favour of Sule was posted through an official 'Instagram' account of her Nationalist Congress Party (SP) on Monday, though campaigning ended at 6pm on Sunday.

Speaking to PTI, returning officer Kavita Dwivedi said a notice has been sent via email to the admin of the Instagram account after the complaint was received.

Meanwhile, Sule's poll representative Laxmikant Khabiya has written to poll officials seeking declaration of Baramati, Daund, Khadakwasla and Indapur as sensitive areas as there are ''chances of irregular activities''.

Sule is pitted against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar.

