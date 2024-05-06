Left Menu

Baramati candidate files complaint against Sule for alleged poll code violation

Pune independent candidate Sandip Deokate accuses sitting MP Supriya Sule of violating the model code of conduct by posting a campaign message on NCP's Instagram account after the campaign period ended. The complaint has been received and a notice sent to the Instagram admin. Sule's representative has requested to declare Baramati, Daund, Khadakwasla, and Indapur as sensitive areas due to potential irregularities. Sule faces competition from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-05-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 22:50 IST
Baramati candidate files complaint against Sule for alleged poll code violation
  Country:
  India

An independent candidate from Baramati in Pune on Monday filed a complaint with poll authorities seeking action against sitting MP Supriya Sule for alleged violation of model code of conduct.

Sandip Deokate, in his complaint, alleged a message in favour of Sule was posted through an official 'Instagram' account of her Nationalist Congress Party (SP) on Monday, though campaigning ended at 6pm on Sunday.

Speaking to PTI, returning officer Kavita Dwivedi said a notice has been sent via email to the admin of the Instagram account after the complaint was received.

Meanwhile, Sule's poll representative Laxmikant Khabiya has written to poll officials seeking declaration of Baramati, Daund, Khadakwasla and Indapur as sensitive areas as there are ''chances of irregular activities''.

Sule is pitted against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar.

