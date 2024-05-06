Left Menu

EC Updates Voter App with Aggregated Polling Data

As a strong measure of transparency, the copies of Form 17C, duly signed by the Presiding Officer and all present polling agents, are shared with all present polling agents, it said.Thus, booth-wise data of actual number of votes polled is available with the candidates, which is a statutory requirement, the Commission said.

Updated: 06-05-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 22:58 IST
With the opposition parties alleging a delay in the sharing of voter turnout figures in the first two phases, the Election Commission on Monday said it has added a new feature to its mobile application to show aggregated phase-wise turnout for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

In a statement here ahead of the polling in the third phase, the Commission said the voter turnout figures are updated on its Voter Turnout App on a two-hourly basis till 7 pm on polling day.

However, the two-hour limit is removed after 7 pm and the turnout data is ''continuously updated on arrival of polling parties''.

After the close of polls, which may go beyond fixed polling hours to enable voters who have come in the queue well in time fixed for the close of poll, the polling parties return to deposit machines and statutory papers in the strong room, the Commission said.

''Commission has added a new feature in Voter Turnout App to show aggregated phase-wise turnout also in addition to State/PC /AC wise figures. This is for better facilitation of media and other stakeholders who may need this customised information,'' it said.

A political row broke out with the opposition parties alleging a ''delay'' by the Commission in sharing the final voter turnout data for the first two phases of Lok Sabha elections. They also voiced concerns over the non-availability of constituency-wise publication of absolute numbers.

The Commission asserted that disclosures and transparency were standard practices in its work.

''As per statutory requirements, voter turnout is to be recorded at every polling station in absolute numbers in Form 17C. As a strong measure of transparency, the copies of Form 17C, duly signed by the Presiding Officer and all present polling agents, are shared with all present polling agents,'' it said.

''Thus, booth-wise data of actual number of votes polled is available with the candidates, which is a statutory requirement,'' the Commission said.

