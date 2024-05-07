Left Menu

Bihar CM slams opposition for 'false' claims, questions their sincerity

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, accuses opponents of neglecting citizens post-elections, only appearing during campaigns. He urges support for his party's candidates, emphasizing social welfare initiatives. VK Pandian, his aide, predicts Patnaik's sixth term as CM. Patnaik criticizes BJP's manifesto, comparing it to Odisha's BSKY healthcare scheme's wider coverage. He also takes a jab at the BJP's "double-engine" governance concept.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-05-2024 00:28 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 00:28 IST
Bihar CM slams opposition for 'false' claims, questions their sincerity
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday alleged that his opponents remember the people of the state only during elections and have no sincerity towards them.

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Bhawanipatna and Khariar in the Kalahandi Lok Sabha constituency, Patnaik claimed that they disappeared after the elections.

''Leaders of the opposition party tell lies to the people and shed crocodile tears during elections. They are only seen during elections and then they disappear,'' he said.

He asked the people if his government's social welfare schemes were helping them, to which they responded with a loud ''yes''.

Urging the people to vote for candidates of his party in the twin polls, he said, ''Please bless Naveen Patnaik and vote twice on the conch symbol, one for the MP and another for the MLA.'' The chief minister was accompanied by his close aide VK Pandian, who claimed that Patnaik will take oath as the chief minister for the sixth time on June 9.

He also criticised the BJP's manifesto for the assembly elections, and said, ''The Ayushman Bharat scheme is only for people of the BPL category while Odisha government's BSKY covers all. While share for Odisha under Ayushman Bharat is only Rs 300 crore per annum, the Odisha government spends Rs 300 crore every month on BSKY.'' Taking a dig, he said BJP's ''double-engine'' has run out of fuel in many states while the ''Naveen engine'' was continuing to run for 24 years without fail.

