EU ambassador won't attend Putin inauguration - spokesperson
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 07-05-2024 01:21 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 01:21 IST
The European Union's ambassador to Russia will not attend a ceremony to swear in Russian President Vladimir Putin for another term - in keeping with the position of most of the bloc's member states, a spokesperson said on Monday.
"Our ambassador will not be attending, most of the member states will not be attending," EU foreign affairs spokesperson Peter Stano said.
