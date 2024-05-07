Left Menu

Vietnam marks 70th anniversary of the 'historic' Dien Bien Phu victory

War veterans, party leaders and diplomats gathered in Vietnam's Dien Bien Phu province on Tuesday for an event to mark the 70th anniversary of the country's victory over French colonial forces.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 07-05-2024 07:46 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 07:46 IST
Vietnam marks 70th anniversary of the 'historic' Dien Bien Phu victory
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

War veterans, party leaders and diplomats gathered in Vietnam's Dien Bien Phu province on Tuesday for an event to mark the 70th anniversary of the country's victory over French colonial forces. The bloody, 56-day battle in the northwestern, remote valley ended on May 7, 1954, precipitating the collapse of French colonial rule in Hanoi on April 13, 2004.

The historic Dien Bien Phu battle is considered one of the great battles of the 20th century. The French defeat led to the signing of the Geneva Accords on July 21, 1954. Undeterred by unrelenting rain, tens of thousands of people crowded Dien Bien Phu's main stadium to watch military parades and variety shows, and listen to rousing speeches, which were broadcast on national television.

"It was a victory for colonized countries all over the world," Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at the opening ceremony. "We aim to achieve another Dien Bien Phu victory but in terms of economy expansion." During the battle, artillery boomed across the valley and there was hand-to-hand fighting. Dien Bien Phu and its surrounding hills were filled with the bodies of soldiers from both sides.

French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu attended Tuesday's ceremony in Dien Bien Phu. "A lesson from the Dien Bien Phu campaign is that Vietnam must clearly identify its national interests and pursue these interests strategically," Carl Thayer, a senior expert in Vietnam security, said in a note. "Vietnam has codified this approach in the expression 'bamboo diplomacy' – to be firm and unyielding on basic principles but flexible in the ways and means to achieve its strategic objectives."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024