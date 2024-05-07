Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to Hold Two Campaign Rallies in Jharkhand for Upcoming Assembly Elections

Thereafter, he will address another rally at Gumlas Basia around 2 pm in support of Congress candidate Sukhdev Bhagat for Lohardaga Lok Sabha seat, party spokesperson Sonal Shanti said.Singhbhum and Lohardaga seats will go to polls on May 13 along with Khunti and Palamu.JMM has fielded Joba Manjhi as the INDIA bloc candidate in Singhbhum against BJPs Geeta Kora, who recently switched to the saffron party from Congress.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-05-2024 08:55 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 08:55 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Jharkhand on Tuesday and address two election rallies in support of INDIA bloc candidates, a party spokesperson said.

Gandhi will address his first rally at Tata College in Chaibasa, seeking votes for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Joba Manjhi for Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat.

''His Chaibasa rally is scheduled at 11.30 am. Thereafter, he will address another rally at Gumla's Basia around 2 pm in support of Congress candidate Sukhdev Bhagat for Lohardaga Lok Sabha seat,'' party spokesperson Sonal Shanti said.

Singhbhum and Lohardaga seats will go to polls on May 13 along with Khunti and Palamu.

JMM has fielded Joba Manjhi as the INDIA bloc candidate in Singhbhum against BJP's Geeta Kora, who recently switched to the saffron party from Congress. In Lohardaga, Congress' Sukdhev Bhagat will contest against BJP's Samir Oraon.

Gandhi had earlier stayed in Jharkhand for eight days during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in February this year, Shanti added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

