11% Voter Turnout Recorded in Two Goa Lok Sabha Constituencies by 11 AM

The two Lok Sabha constituencies in Goa witnessed an average 30.94 per cent voter turnout till 11 am on Tuesday, officials said.Polling was underway since 7 am in both the North Goa and South Goa parliamentary constituencies in the coastal state.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-05-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 11:51 IST
Polling was underway since 7 am in both the North Goa and South Goa parliamentary constituencies in the coastal state. Till 9 am, 30.94 per cent voter turnout was recorded. It was 30.31 per cent in North Goa and 31.56 per cent in South Goa, as per data released by the office of the state's chief electoral officer.

Voting was underway in 1,725 polling stations across the two constituencies. Among those who cast their votes early in the morning included BJP's North Goa sitting MP Shripad Naik, the saffron party's South Goa candidate Pallavi Dempo and Congress nominees Ramakant Khalap and Viriato Fernandes from North Goa and South Goa respectively.

Revolutionary Goans Party's North Goa candidate Manoj Parab and South Goa nominee Rubert Pereira also exercised their franchise in the early hours of polling.

There were no long queues outside the polling stations in the early hours of voting.

Voters are expected to turn out in large numbers later in the day, an election official said.

Out of the 1,725 polling stations, 863 are in North Goa seat and 862 in the South Goa constituency.

More than 11 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for elections to the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa.

The South Goa Lok Sabha seat is currently held by Congress' Francisco Sardinha.

A total of 16 candidates, eight each in North and South Goa Lok Sabha constituencies, are in the fray.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

