YSRCP, TDP Engage in Accusations Regarding Post-Election Violence in Andhra Pradesh

Leaders of the ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP levelled allegations against each other for the post-poll violence reported in parts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said people who are afraid of losing the elections are responsible for the attack on party leader P Venkata Mani Prasad (Pulivarthi Nani) in Tirupati.

Around 2:30 pm on Tuesday, TDP Chandragiri assembly candidate Pulivarthi Nani was attacked at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, said a police official.

Police suspect that Nani's political opponents could have attacked the TDP leader, who is in a stable condition.

''I seriously condemn YSRCP hooligans attack on alliance's (NDA) Chandragiri constituency candidate Pulivarthi Nani,'' said Naidu in a post on X. The opposition leader accused the police of 'failing' to provide protection to people and opposition parties after pollingand called on the poll panel to take immediate action.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader and Home Minister T Vanita called DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, drawing his attention to violent incidents reported during the polls.

She claimed that these were committed by TDP leaders and activists against BC, SC and ST communities as they purportedly did not vote for the TDP.

She demanded the immediate arrest of the TDP leaders and workers who were allegedly involved in these attacks.

TDP workers allegedly went on a rampage in a village in Palnadu district on Monday night, targeting houses of those who supported the ruling YSRCP in the just-concluded elections to Lok Sabha and the state assembly, police said.

TDP cadres stormed into Kothaganeshunipadu village and attacked people, they said.

On Tuesday, YSRCP Gurazala MLA K Mahesh Reddy visited the village to stand in solidarity with the people who were attacked.

Addressing reporters, Shankha Brata Bagchi, ADGP, Law & Order said the situation was under control but a few incidents were reported in Palnadu district.

The ADGP was camping in the district until 1 am today, monitoring the situation in places such as Macherla, Rentichintala and Narasaraopeta which witnessed violence.

Bagchi said steps were being taken to arrest all those involved in the violence.

