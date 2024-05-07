Biden to meet with COEs of United, Citi and others, says US official
U.S. President Joe Biden will on Tuesday meet with the CEOs of Citigroup, United Airlines, Marriott International, and other corporations across a range of industries to discuss the national and global economy, a White House official said.
