Odisha people tired of BJD's corruption, ineffective governance: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday claimed that the party will form a government in Odisha in June after the announcement of assembly election results as the people in the state are fed up with ''corruption and misrule'' by the ruling BJD. At a press conference here, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda highlighted the key promises made by the saffron party in its manifesto for the state and claimed that Odisha witnessed ''rampant corruption in the form of PC (percentage commission) during the BJD rule''.
Panda's comment comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called himself ''son of Lord Jagannath'' and asserted that the expiry date of the BJD government in Odisha is June 4, the day the assembly election results will be announced.
"Odisha would have become the 5th largest economy in the country with its enormous resources in the last 25 years, but the ruling BJD has completely failed to perform," Panda alleged.
Panda, who is contesting from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat as a BJP candidate, also claimed that people in the state are ''being threatened to vote for BJD''. "The people need not be afraid of any threat as the saffron party is with them. 'Modi Ki Guarantee' is with the people", he said.
Panda accused the state government of neglecting the agriculture sector and said that the BJD had promised to ensure 33 per cent of irrigation in each block 17 years ago. "So far, the government has not fulfilled its promises," Panda said, adding that the lack of irrigation facilities was the main reason for low farmers' income.
Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik had on Monday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that BJP will form government in Odisha as ''daydreaming''.
Patnaik's trusted aide V K Pandian said, ''Naveen Patnaik will take oath as the chief minister of Odisha for the sixth consecutive time between 11.30 am to 1.30 pm on June 9.'' In an apparent dig at Patnaik and Pandian, Panda said, "Only two people cannot form government by travelling in a helicopter." BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said the BJP has been "daydreaming" to form a government in the state, while the ground reality is different.
