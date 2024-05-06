Naveen Patnaik Slams BJP's Hopes of Forming Government in Odisha
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dismissed PM Modi's claims of BJP forming government in Odisha as "daydreaming." Modi had stated that the BJD government's "expiry date" was June 4, the day of election results. Patnaik's aide, V K Pandian, predicted Patnaik's sixth consecutive term as CM, with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for June 9.
- Country:
- India
Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik on Monday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that BJP will form government in Odisha as ''daydreaming''.
Modi addressing two elections rallies at Berhampur and Nabarangpur in Odisha asserted that the expiry date of the BJD government in Odisha is June 4, the day the assembly election results will be announced.
''BJP has been daydreaming for many days,'' said Patnaik while responding to a question from his trusted aide V K Pandian on BJP's claims to form government in Odisha this time.
Responding to Modi's claim that BJP will government in Odisha, Pandian said: ''Naveen Patnaik will take oath as the chief minister of Odisha for the sixth consecutive time between 11.30 am to 1.30 pm on June 9.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Patnaik, Pandian among star campaigners of BJD
Despite Bengal having a woman chief minister, incidents like Sandeshkhali happen: Rajnath Singh tells rally at Murshidabad.
Lucknow, Apr 21 (PTI) Reacting on the controversy over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health in Tihar jail, Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said high level cognisance should be taken of the news that he is being denied insulin.
Odisha: BJD accuses BJP leader of using children at election rally
"There will be more seats this time in Lok Sabha and Assembly polls": BJD MP Muzibulla Khan