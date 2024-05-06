Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik Slams BJP's Hopes of Forming Government in Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dismissed PM Modi's claims of BJP forming government in Odisha as "daydreaming." Modi had stated that the BJD government's "expiry date" was June 4, the day of election results. Patnaik's aide, V K Pandian, predicted Patnaik's sixth consecutive term as CM, with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for June 9.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-05-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 14:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik on Monday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that BJP will form government in Odisha as ''daydreaming''.

Modi addressing two elections rallies at Berhampur and Nabarangpur in Odisha asserted that the expiry date of the BJD government in Odisha is June 4, the day the assembly election results will be announced.

''BJP has been daydreaming for many days,'' said Patnaik while responding to a question from his trusted aide V K Pandian on BJP's claims to form government in Odisha this time.

Responding to Modi's claim that BJP will government in Odisha, Pandian said: ''Naveen Patnaik will take oath as the chief minister of Odisha for the sixth consecutive time between 11.30 am to 1.30 pm on June 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

