BJP slams Cong, TMC for silence amidst terror attacks during UPA regime

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday accused the Congress and the TMC of maintaining stoic silence during terror attacks in the country in the UPA regime as they ''were afraid of offending their vote banks''.

While the 10 years of BJP-led NDA government is characterized by a ''tough stance'' on terror and no compromise on the issue of national security, the Congress-headed UPA regime of which TMC was also an ally was soft on terror, he claimed.

He was addressing a rally at Durgapur in Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency. ''The Congress and TMC because of their vote bank politics didn't utter a word when terror strikes took place in the country during the Congress regime (UPA regime from 2004-2014). The TMC was then part of the Congress government. They were afraid that their vote bank would take offence if they took a tough stance on terror,'' Shah said. While accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of allowing infiltration in the bordering state, Shah iterated that she did not attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, as she was afraid of offending her ''infiltrator vote bank''. ''Mamata Banerjee and TMC should be ashamed of themselves for allowing infiltration in the bordering state to secure their vote bank,'' he said. Shah said invitations for the consecration ceremony were sent to both Mamata Didi and her nephew (Abhishek Banerjee), but they chose not to attend it, ''as they are afraid that infiltrators, who are TMC's vote bank, might get offended.''

