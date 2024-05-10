Congress 'anti-national', its track record 'loot, appeasement, dynasty first': PM Modi in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday alleged that the Congress is ''anti-Hindu'' and that its track record is of ''loot, appeasement and dynasty first''.

Modi, who addressed election rallies in Hyderabad and Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana, expressed confidence that ''those who opposed CAA, UCC and those who talk of 'vote jihad' will be defeated on June 4'' when the results of the Lok Sabha polls are declared.

Today, India is a digital power, fintech power and the world's fifth largest economy, he said.

Recalling that bomb blasts used to take place in the country 10 years ago, he said such terror attacks don't take place now. He also recalled the bomb blast at Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad in 2013 and wondered if first-time voters of the present election are aware of it.

Targetting the Congress on reservations, Modi alleged that the national party is ''anti-Hindu'' and it knows religion-based reservations are unconstitutional.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi mockingly as 'shehzade' (prince) of Congress, he said the Congress leader started off with '''mohabbat ki dukaan' before polls which lost steam as elections approached'', and is now ''poisoning society by speaking of supporting the 'tukde-tukde gang'''.

In a veiled reference to Congress leader Sam Pitroda's recent remarks, he said the 'shehzade's advisor' who lives in America described South Indian people as looking like Africans, which the PM claimed implied that Telangana people look like Africans.

"You know why, because he doesn't like your skin colour. Now Congress will decide based on skin colour who is African and who is Indian,'' he claimed.

Alleging that the Congress's ''hatred'' towards Hindus and their culture was ''being exposed'' daily, Modi said the leader who tutors 'shehzada' also said that Ram temple should not have been built at Ayodhya.

''He has declared that construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya'' and celebrating Ram Navami is against the idea of India,'' Modi claimed.

''I go to temple with great pride. He has given certificate that even this is anti-national,'' he further claimed. ''Do you perform puja on Ram Navami or not? Do you want to go to Ayodhya for darshan? Are you going to commit anti-national activity (with worship)?'' he asked.

''Congress wants to make Hindus second-class citizens in their own country,'' he claimed. ''Are they talking about vote jihad because of this?'' Attacking the Congress government in Telangana, Modi said he referred to double R (RR) tax in the state, without taking any names, but Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is giving explanations to the media indicating who is associated with it. In the rally held in Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency, Modi stopped his speech briefly and directed that seating arrangements be made for some 'divyang' women.

