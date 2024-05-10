China's Xi says he looks forward to results of 'tangible' cooperation with Hungary

China's President Xi Jinping said on Friday he was looking forward to working together with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to get results from their "tangible" cooperation.

"China's high-quality development and opening-up will provide more opportunities for Hungary," Xi was quoted by Chinese state media Xinhua as saying at a farewell event held by Orban and his wife in Budapest.

