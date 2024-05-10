China's Xi says he looks forward to results of 'tangible' cooperation with Hungary
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-05-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 20:18 IST
- Country:
- China
China's President Xi Jinping said on Friday he was looking forward to working together with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to get results from their "tangible" cooperation.
"China's high-quality development and opening-up will provide more opportunities for Hungary," Xi was quoted by Chinese state media Xinhua as saying at a farewell event held by Orban and his wife in Budapest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese, French militaries set up dialogue mechanism for cooperation
IAEA reviews Poland’s Nuclear Power Infrastructure Development
German minister hails MoU with France as 'milestone' for joint tank development
ADB commits $23.6 billion in 2023 to help Asia and Pacific progress on sustainable development
Anne Hathaway provides update on development of 'The Princess Diaries 3'