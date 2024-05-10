TMC will bring up several such videos: Sukanta Majumdar on Sandeshkhali sting operation

After the sting operation video on Sandeshkhali came to light, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar said that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) will be bringing up several such videos to mislead people and questioning the need to record statements under Section 164. "The TMC will bring up several such videos now to mislead people. Statements were recorded under Section 164 on the Sandeshkhali issue. The Police which comes under the state government did that. Section 164 is recorded before a Class One Magistrate and you cannot step back from it. You have given your statement in front of the Magistrate. If this was false, why did the Police record statement under Section 164? You should not have done that. You said that you are returning land but also claiming that land was not grabbed," Majumdar said speaking to ANI on Friday.

Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure covers the recording of statements and confessions by a Judicial Magistrate or Metropolitan Magistrate. Majumdar claimed that the TMC will try their best to save Sandeshkhali strongman Sheikh Shahjahan to save their "Muslim vote bank."

"They will try their best to save Sheikh Shahjahan. This is nothing but appeasement politics, vote bank politics. Mamata Banerjee is doing this to save her Muslim vote bank," the senior BJP leader said. On the West Bengal Police preparing to approach the High Court for permission to file an FIR against West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Majumdar said, "No matter against whom they file an FIR, we are ready to ready to go to jail to bring Bengal on the right track."

Earlier on Saturday, Majumdar said that the alleged Sandeshkhali sting video was "propaganda" and claimed it was being used by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to "hide and suppress the sin committed in Sandeshkhali." "To hide and suppress the sin committed in Sandeshkhali, Mamata Banerjee is doing all this. A video has surfaced but will you trust the video or the women who are speaking about it through affidavit. Mamata Banerjee should have gone and talked to the women of Sandeskhali...This is just propaganda to suppress it," he told ANI.

On Saturday, a video of a sting operation surfaced that has stirred up controversy in Sandeshkhali which was broadcast by a local television channel. In the alleged video, a person, purportedly a BJP Mandal (booth) president named Gangadhar Koyal is heard saying that Sandeshkhali women, who weren't sexually assaulted, were projected as 'rape' victims at the behest of the LoP. Claiming that Suvendu 'helped' him get this done, the person in the video said that the former told him that the TMC's strongmen in the area wouldn't be arrested unless he is falsely implicated in a "rape case".

However, the news channel that broke the alleged sting operation did not check the veracity of the clip. (ANI)

