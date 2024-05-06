Abhishek lashes out at BJP for "spreading lies" in Sandeshkhali

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday alleged that the BJP resorted to falsehood in Bengal's Sandeshkhali to garner votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

He also claimed that its government at the Centre denied the state of its financial dues.

In a recent viral video it was claimed that BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was behind the Sandeshkhali incidents. The saffron party has said it intends to contest the accusations in court, claiming that the voice of a local BJP leader was artificially generated.

Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the BJP resorted to falsehood in Sandeshkhali over accusations of women's harassment to garner votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

''BJP has brought down the respect of women of Bengal for the sake of some votes,'' he said, speaking at an election rally at Mangalkot in Bolpur Lok Sabha constituency.

''The message from Sandeshkhali is that the game of BJP in Bengal is over,'' he said.

Claiming that the saffron party is anti-Bengal, Banerjee accused the BJP-led NDA government of having stopped funds due to the state from the Centre.

The TMC leader claimed that Rs 1.65 lakh crore is due to Bengal from the Centre.

''If BJP wins in Bengal in future, they will stop (financial assistance scheme for women) Lakshmir Bhandar in the state,'' he said, asserting that they will continue to get the benefit under the scheme as long as the TMC is in power in the state.

Banerjee accused the BJP government at the Centre of being responsible for price rise of essentials, affecting the general public.

''On one side, Didi is giving, on the other side Modi is taking,'' he said, maintaining that while the Mamata Banerjee government is giving benefits to the people, the BJP government at the Centre is burdening them by way of price rise of essentials.

The TMC leader, who is contesting from Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district for a consecutive third term from the seat, demanded that the BJP government come out with a white paper on the amount due to the state on account of various schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (housing scheme) and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

''This election is to teach the BJP a lesson, to defeat the anti-Bengal forces,'' he said at another rally in Hooghly district's Pandua, terming the BJP leaders as outsiders.

Claiming that Modi has said that his 10-year rule was only a trailer of the cinema that will come now, he claimed that during his rule, price rise of essentials have hit the roof.

Maintaining that the BJP will lose in this election, the TMC leader said, ''following the declaration of results on June 4, the BJP will see mustard flowers instead of lotus in their eyes.''

