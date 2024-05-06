Amit Shah warns Sandeshkhali perpetrators: 'We'll find you, no matter where you hide'
PTI | Durgapur | Updated: 06-05-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 14:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Even if those who committed atrocities in Sandeshkhali hide into abyss, we will put them behind bars: Amit Shah at Durgapur rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Intense battle in Kannur as Congress, CPI(M), and BJP vie for dominance
Candidates Chess: India's Gukesh takes sole lead after outwitting Alireza
Balraj Panwar secures India's first quota in rowing for Paris Olympics
LS polls: BJP's Chandigarh candidate pins hope on 'Modi wave', local roots for 'landslide' win
Rahul, Lalu likely to address INDIA bloc's mega rally in Ranchi