Delhi CM Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mann seek divine blessings at Hanuman temple
A day after getting released from Tihar jail on interim bail, Aam Aadmi Party AAP national convenor Kejriwal reached the historic temple to pay his obeisance.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in central Delhi's Connaught Place. A day after getting released from Tihar jail on interim bail, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Kejriwal reached the historic temple to pay his obeisance. Kejriwal was accompanied by AAP leaders including Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.
On Friday, the chief minister thanked Lord Hanuman as he stepped out of Tihar Jail on interim bail and sought people's support in his ''fight against dictatorship''.
Kejriwal will address a press conference at AAP office at 1 pm and will hold two roadshows in south Delhi and east Delhi parliamentary constituencies.
