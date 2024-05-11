Left Menu

Delhi CM Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mann seek divine blessings at Hanuman temple

A day after getting released from Tihar jail on interim bail, Aam Aadmi Party AAP national convenor Kejriwal reached the historic temple to pay his obeisance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 11:55 IST
Delhi CM Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mann seek divine blessings at Hanuman temple
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in central Delhi's Connaught Place. A day after getting released from Tihar jail on interim bail, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Kejriwal reached the historic temple to pay his obeisance. Kejriwal was accompanied by AAP leaders including Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

On Friday, the chief minister thanked Lord Hanuman as he stepped out of Tihar Jail on interim bail and sought people's support in his ''fight against dictatorship''.

Kejriwal will address a press conference at AAP office at 1 pm and will hold two roadshows in south Delhi and east Delhi parliamentary constituencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

