Public has Decided to Elect BJP: Anurag Thakur

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday took out a massive roadshow in Hamirpur district and said the enthusiasm of the people clearly suggests that they have made up their mind to vote for the BJP.

Thakur, the BJP candidate from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, said that people were happy with the performance of the BJP led government at the Centre and wanted to make Narendra Modi the prime minister for the third term.

Thakur, a four time MP from Hamirpur, started his programme in the early morning hours and visited the Kuldevi -Awahdevi temple to seek blessings for himself and the party. He also took blessings from his parents.

Thakur took out a roadshow in an open jeep from Awahdevi to Hamirpur. He was accompanied by former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal and BJP candidates from Sujanpur and Barsar Rajendra Rana and ID Lakhanpal. He also offered prayers at the Shiva temple where hundreds of local party leaders and workers were present. The BJP flags, banners and hoardings were seen all around the town. Carrying placards and photos of Thakur in their hands, the BJP workers and supporters raised slogans in support of the minister and the party.

Thousands of men, women and youngsters from Una, Bilaspur, Mandi and Kangra districts also joined the procession.

The procession was so large that commuters faced difficulty crossing through Hamirpur town. The roadshow was organized a day after a show of strength by the Congress after its candidate Satpal Raizada filed his nomination papers from the Hamirpur seat on Friday.

Thakur's father and former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal told PTI over phone that he was happy to see the public showering their support for his son and the BJP.

He said that the BJP would win all four Lok Sabha seats and six Vidhan Sabha seats in the state.

