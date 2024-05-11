Left Menu

Home Minister Amit Shah asserts: PoK is an integral part of India

Addressing an election rally in Telangana, Shah alleged that Congress leader Mani Shankar Ayer said Pakistan has an atom bomb and hence India should not talk about Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir PoK.Due to fear of an atom bomb, they want to give up our rights over PoK.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-05-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 14:26 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah asserts: PoK is an integral part of India
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack on the Congress and its leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said due to the fear of Pakistan having atom bomb, the grand old party wants to give up India's rights over Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Addressing an election rally in Telangana, Shah alleged that Congress leader Mani Shankar Ayer said Pakistan has an atom bomb and hence India should not talk about Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

''Due to fear of an atom bomb, they want to give up our rights over PoK. But you don't worry, Modi ji is going to be Prime Minister again and Pakistan's bullets will be replied to with cannon,'' Shah said.

Hitting out at Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his remarks on ''surgical strikes,'' Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook strikes and finished terrorists.

Revanth Reddy on Friday claimed an intelligence failure in preventing the Pulwama incident.

''Modi ji tried to take political benefit from the surgical strike after Pulwama incident. My question to Modi ji is, what are you doing? Why did the Pulwama incident happen? Why did you let it happen? What are you doing about internal security? Why did you not use agencies like IB, RAW? It is your failure. Nobody knows if a surgical strike actually took place or not,'' Revanth Reddy had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer Strategy and Branding

Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer ...

 United States
4
Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024