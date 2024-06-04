Historic Win: Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President
President Joe Biden congratulated Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum on her historic election win. Sheinbaum, a Nobel Prize-winning climate scientist, will become Mexico's first female president. Their discussion included future partnerships between the United States and Mexico.
President Joe Biden on Monday called Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum to congratulate her on her election win and they discussed about partnerships between the two countries.
Sheinbaum, a Nobel Prize-winning climate scientist, will become Mexico's first female president after winning a landslide election victory.
