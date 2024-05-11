Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 18:11 IST
BJP Accuses Kejriwal of Fostering a Culture of Corruption
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Saturday hit back at AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal who accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of furthering ''dictatorship'' in the country and said it was Delhi's ''misfortune'' that it got a chief minister who cannot sign files and go to the Secretariat.

Kejriwal, who is out on bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 has started spreading lies, alleged Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

''A decent behaviour cannot be expected of Kejriwal. It was unfortunate that Delhi has got a chief minister who cannot sign a file or go to the Secretariat now,'' he told PTI Videos.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Kejriwal in a money laundering case, with conditions that he cannot visit his office or the Delhi Secretariat while being out on bail till June 1.

The apex court also asked Kejriwal to not sign any official file unless absolutely necessary to obtain the Lieutenant Governor's sanction during the 21-day interim bail period.

Sachdeva alleged ''corruption'' is Kejriwal's ideology and the AAP was ''mother of corruption''.

''His ideology has made Delhi the most polluted capital city and sub standard medicines were given to people from government hospitals, corruption happened in health and education sectors and the biggest plan was to push Delhi's youth into addiction through the liquor policy,'' Sachdeva charged. Kejriwal needs to think about himself and his party because four of his top colleagues were in jail under corruption charges, he said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the money laundering case linked to the alleged scam in excise policy (2021-22) that was scrapped by his government.

Sachdeva said the people of Delhi have to now decide whether they want to vote for the ''corrupt'' out on bail or for the Modi government, which has written a new definition of development in the last 10 years benefitting all through its welfare schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

