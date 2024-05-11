"Do such people have right to be in Indian politics?" PM Modi on Nana Patole's remarks on Ram Temple

After Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole stirred controversy with his remarks that the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir will be purified when the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked people whether such leaders have the right to be in Indian politics. "Our President, Droupadi Murmu, visited Ram Temple in Ayodhya a few days back, offered prayers and sought blessings from Ramlalla for the welfare of the country... One day after her visit, one of the biggest leaders of the Congress party said we would do the purification of the Ram Temple with Gangajal. Do such people have the right to be in Indian politics? I want that the Congress party which insulted President Droupadi Murmu ji should have its deposits forfeited on all the seats. This is an insult to the country, tribal society and mothers and sisters,' PM Modi claimed, addressing a rally in Bargarh.

The Prime Minister further claimed that Congress wants to change the Constitution. "Congress wants to change the Constitution. They want to take the reservation rights of SCs, STs and OBCs and give them to their vote bank. But the guardian of the Indian Constitution is an Adivasi woman... Your Prime Minister is from the OBC community. I assure you nobody will take away your rights!" he added.

"'Shehzada' who is dancing nowadays keeping the Constitution on his forehead... When the Manmohan Singh's cabinet took a decision, the 'Shehzada' called a press conference and tore apart that decision into pieces. Those pieces were not of paper but of the Constitution," he asserted. Launching a scathing attack on chief minister Naveen Patnaik, PM Modi said that the BJD government is indifferent to people's plights despite being CM for 24 years, adding that the Odisha government isn't run by the elected people anymore but it has been outsourced to other people.

"The government in the state isn't run by the elected people anymore but it has been outsourced to other people... I have already declared, June 4 is the expiry date of the BJD government," he said. The Prime Minister further asserted that in 25 years, one entire generation grows up and starts off their new lives.

"In 25 years, one entire generation grows up and starts off their new lives. But, BJD has failed to lift Odisha from poverty in 25 years. There's anger against BJD leaders among people in Odisha. You all know how the BJD government has failed to do developmental works in Odisha. Who is running the BJD government? There is a 'Super CM' in BJD who is not elected by the people. BJD has outsourced the CM position to someone who is not even aware of the cultural values of Odisha," he said. Nana Patole triggered a political storm with his controversial statement that the Shankaryacharyas would be purifying the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir following religious protocols when the Congress-led INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole had said, "We are going to purify Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after INDIA Alliance comes to power. Shankaracharyas were opposing this (Pran Pratishtha), all four Shankaracharyas will purify the Ram Temple. Ram Darbar will be established in that place. It is not Lord Ram's idol there, but the child form of Ram Lalla. Narendra Modi has acted against protocol in Ram Temple construction. We will do it through rectifications and religion." The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests.

The state of Odisha will hold Assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections in four phases from May 13 to June 1, with vote counting scheduled for June 4. In the 2019 Assembly election, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 112 out of 146 seats, while Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 23 seats and Congress won 9.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won the majority of seats in the state, while the BJP and the Congress brought up the rear. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8, and the Congress bagged just a lone seat. (ANI)

